Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 1 evening update

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Cases: 71,218 (+682 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 7,579 (+11)
Counties: 64
People tested: 922,232 (+10,806)
Deaths among cases: 2,054 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,962 (+2)
Outbreaks: 778 (+8)
As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,027 cases (+65 from Wednesday) and 175 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 1,146 cases (+17) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).