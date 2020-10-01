Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 1 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
FILE - This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 71,218 (+682 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 7,579 (+11)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 922,232 (+10,806)
Deaths among cases: 2,054 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,962 (+2)
Outbreaks: 778 (+8)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,027 cases (+65 from Wednesday) and 175 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 1,146 cases (+17) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

>> Follow FOX21’s coverage on the coronavirus pandemic in Colorado for the latest information

Latest Local Stories

More Local