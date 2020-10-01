Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, October 1 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 71,218 (+682 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 7,579 (+11)

Counties: 64

People tested: 922,232 (+10,806)

Deaths among cases: 2,054 (+3), Deaths due to COVID-19: 1,962 (+2)

Outbreaks: 778 (+8)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 7,027 cases (+65 from Wednesday) and 175 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 1,146 cases (+17) and 37 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 177 cases (unchanged) and four deaths (unchanged).