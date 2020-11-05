Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, November 5 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 120,006 (+3,369 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 9,714 (+96)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,287,081 (+14,587)

Deaths among cases: 2,353 (+20), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,158 (+21)

Outbreaks: 1,350 (+13)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 12,925 cases (+383 from Wednesday) and 208 deaths (+1); Pueblo County has reported 2,826 cases (+105) and 52 deaths (+2); Teller County has reported 294 cases (+7) and four deaths (unchanged).