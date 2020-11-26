Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, November 26 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 216,683 (+6,053 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 13,044 (+204)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,689,657 (+27,654)

Deaths among cases: 2,957 (+51), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,521 (unchanged)

Outbreaks: 2,086 (+31)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 24,712 cases (+665 from Wednesday) and 264 deaths (+6); Pueblo County has reported 7,602 cases (+173) and 115 deaths (+6); Teller County has reported 575 cases (+9) and four deaths (unchanged).