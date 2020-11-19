Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, November 19 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 182,801 (+6,107 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 11,980 (+178)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,537,359 (+26,159)

Deaths among cases: 2,730 (+79), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,350 (+26)

Outbreaks: 1,853 (+43)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 20,401 cases (+552 from Wednesday) and 241 deaths (+9); Pueblo County has reported 5,736 cases (+220) and 80 deaths (+10); Teller County has reported 483 cases (+48) and four deaths (unchanged).

On Tuesday, the state released a new COVID-19 dial, adding an additional color category which goes into effect on Friday, November 20:

Many Colorado counties, including El Paso, Pueblo, and Teller, are currently in the orange level.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) has notified the following counties that they will move to Level Red on Friday, November 20, 2020:

Adams

Arapahoe

Boulder

Broomfield

Clear Creek

Denver

Douglas

Jefferson

La Plata

Logan

Mesa

Morgan

Routt

Summit

Washington

CDPHE will share additional counties moving to more restrictive levels as necessary.