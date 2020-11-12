Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, November 11 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 147,599 (+5,197 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 10,597 (+59)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,389,134 (+1,866)

Deaths among cases: 2,468 (+25), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,234 (+33)

Outbreaks: 1,572 (+21)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 16,236 cases (+570 from Wednesday) and 216 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 3,982 cases (+289) and 61 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 357 cases (+18) and four deaths (unchanged).