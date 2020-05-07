Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 7 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

18,371 cases* (+541 from Wednesday)

3,557 hospitalized (+571)

59 counties (+3)

92,267 people tested** (+2,738)

944 deaths (+23)

178 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso is reporting 1,079 cases and 78 deaths. Pueblo is reporting 158 cases with 12 deaths.

Alternative Care Site at St Mary Corwin Projected to be Operational June 18

The Colorado Unified Command Group announced updates to the operational dates for the alternative care sites in the state including at St. Mary Corwin Medical Center. The projected operational date for St. Mary Corwin is June 18. Construction at the site is expected to be completed May 24. The alternative care sites are medical shelters that will be used to provide medical care if the hospital capacity is exceeded. The operational dates have changed slightly due to the lack of demand for the use of those facilities at this time.

CDOT Adopts Emergency Rules to Allow Food Trucks to Obtain Permits to Serve Food at Highway Rest Areas, Including in Colorado City

The Colorado Department of Transportation issued emergency rules to establish the process for food truck operators to obtain permits to serve food at highway rest areas, due to commercial truckers lacking options for food service. Among the rest areas available for food truck service is in Colorado City. Interested food truck operators can view the requirements, rest area sites and apply for a permit at CDOT’s dedicated page. Other rest areas available for food truck service are: Cortez, Edwards, El Moro Trinidad, Rifle Rest Area, Shaw Creek (South Fork), Sterling and Wiggins.

Agricultural Recovery Team Established to Set Strategies to Support Agriculture Workers/Businesses

The Colorado Department of Agriculture has formed the Agricultural Recovery Team to work alongside the Food Security Task Force in developing and implementing innovative strategies to support agricultural workers and businesses in recovery and revitalization of the agricultural economy. The task force will be gathering public feedback for consideration in ag recovery efforts and planning. The ag department is seeking submissions that share current needs and ideas for helping to ensure agriculture and stakeholders are positioned to be successful during the recovery phase of COVID-19. Ideas will be accepted until May 15 through the Food Security Task Force Response form.