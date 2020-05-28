Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 28 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
25,121 cases* (+354 from Wednesday)
4,254 hospitalized (+58)
60 counties (unchanged)
166,596 people tested** (+5,800)
1,421 deaths (+29) among cases 1,168 (+33) deaths due to COVID-19
272 outbreaks (+2)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
More DATA can be found here.
El Paso County is reporting 1,636 (+36) cases and has reported 88 deaths.
Pueblo County has a total of 282 (+6) confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents. The total number of people testing, 5,130 is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County. The county has reported 15 deaths.