Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 27, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,981,338 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,884 from Wednesday)

2,533,324 people have been fully immunized (+14,243)

Cases: 540,924 (+832 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 30,090 (+93)

People tested: 3,044,179 (+4,435)

Deaths among cases: 6,545 (+14)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,704 (+14)

Outbreaks: 5,397 (+11)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 69,951 cases (+22 from Wednesday) and 830 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,030 cases (+29) and 396 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,817 cases (+6) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).