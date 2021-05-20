Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 20, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

A 3-D rendering of the coronavirus (Getty Images).

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,870,638 people have been immunized by one dose (+18,396 from Wednesday)
2,414,897 people have been fully immunized (+20,756)

Cases: 535,316 (+952 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 29,602 (+74)
People tested: 3,015,716 (+5,371)
Deaths among cases: 6,478 (+6)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,618 (+16)
Outbreaks: 5,329 (+16)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 68,497 cases (+193 from Wednesday) and 825 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,855 cases (+37) and 392 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,782 cases (+8) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local