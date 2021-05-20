Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 20, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,870,638 people have been immunized by one dose (+18,396 from Wednesday)

2,414,897 people have been fully immunized (+20,756)

Cases: 535,316 (+952 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 29,602 (+74)

People tested: 3,015,716 (+5,371)

Deaths among cases: 6,478 (+6)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,618 (+16)

Outbreaks: 5,329 (+16)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 68,497 cases (+193 from Wednesday) and 825 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 18,855 cases (+37) and 392 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,782 cases (+8) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).