Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 14 evening update

In this March 3, 2020, file photo, Hawaii state Department of Health microbiologist Mark Nagata demonstrates the process for testing a sample for coronavirus at the department’s laboratory in Pearl City, Hawaii. (AP Photo/Audrey McAvoy, File)

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

20,838 cases* (+363 from Wednesday)

3,789 hospitalized (+54)

60 counties (unchanged)

115,996 people tested** (+3,491)

1,091 deaths (+29)

208 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,204 cases, 29 more cases than on Wednesday. The county is also reporting 81 deaths.

Pueblo County has a total of 195 confirmed positive and probable* cases among Pueblo County residents, this is 10 more than on Wednesday. The total number of people testing, 3,382, is not reflective of everyone testing negative in Pueblo County.

Gov. Jared Polis, individuals, and communities across Colorado are coming together this Friday evening at 7p.m. to honor and remember the more than 1,000 Coloradans we have lost to COVID-19. Friday, May 15 is also Peace Officers Memorial Day, which the state will commemorate by lowering flags to half-staff and encourage Coloradans across our state to commemorate as well.

Coloradans can participate by wearing a protective face covering or masks for a minute of silence to display their effort to do their part to save lives at 7:00 p.m. They can also post on social media to raise awareness about the remembrance event.

To recognize the Day of Remembrance, the State Capitol, along with cities, counties and other organizations, will be turning their lights red at 7p.m. to honor those who have passed. The state is encouraging buildings and businesses across the state to turn their lights red at 7p.m. and for police and fire departments to turn their lights on at 7p.m. for one minute.

Symptomatic Individuals Encouraged to do Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in each area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.