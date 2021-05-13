Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, May 13, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
2,759,852 people have been immunized by one dose (+12,651 from Wednesday)
2,256,210 people have been fully immunized (+42,501)

Cases: 528,533 (+1,846 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 29,062 (+102)
People tested: 2,982,250 (+10,237)
Deaths among cases: 6,423 (+21)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,556 (+10)
Outbreaks: 5,223 (+17)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 67,155 cases (+659 from Wednesday) and 814 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 18,660 cases (+51) and 391 deaths among cases (+8). Teller County has reported 1,738 cases (+11) and 15 deaths among cases (unchanged).

