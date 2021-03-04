Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 4 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

965,945 people have been immunized by one dose (+18,760 from Wednesday)

521,567 people have been immunized with two doses (+12,546)

Cases: 433,021 (+1,351 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 23,791 (+56)

People tested: 2,597,685 (+6,822)

Deaths among cases: 5,974 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,960 (+6)

Outbreaks: 3,961 (+12)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 52,619 cases (+197 from Wednesday) and 747 deaths (+1). Pueblo County has reported 15,134 cases (+24) and 364 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,285 cases (+6) and 14 deaths (unchanged).