Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 25 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
1,464,099 people have been immunized by one dose (+32,016 from Wednesday)
906,837 people have been fully immunized (+12,311)
Cases: 454,893 (+1,373 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 25,225 (+69)
People tested: 2,696,981 (+5,320)
Deaths among cases: 6,082 (+5)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,191 (+8)
Outbreaks: 4,220 (+7)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 55,384 cases (+177 from Wednesday) and 755 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,578 cases (+26) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,383 cases (+5) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).