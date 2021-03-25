Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 25 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,464,099 people have been immunized by one dose (+32,016 from Wednesday)

906,837 people have been fully immunized (+12,311)

Cases: 454,893 (+1,373 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 25,225 (+69)

People tested: 2,696,981 (+5,320)

Deaths among cases: 6,082 (+5)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,191 (+8)

Outbreaks: 4,220 (+7)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 55,384 cases (+177 from Wednesday) and 755 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 15,578 cases (+26) and 364 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,383 cases (+5) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).