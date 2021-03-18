Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 18, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 1,275,244 (+22,415 from Wednesday) people have been immunized by one dose (administered in Phase 1A and 1B)

791,238 people have been immunized with two doses (+17,727)

Cases: 446,580 (+1,242 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 24,289 (+28)

People tested: 2,662,341 (+5,510)

Deaths among cases: 6,060 (+11)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,142 (+11)

Outbreaks: 4,137 (+6)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 54,233 cases (unchanged from Wednesday) and 753 deaths (unchaged). Pueblo County has reported 15,399 cases (unchanged) and 365 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,341 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths (unchanged).