Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 11 evening update

COLORADO — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
1,131,345 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,110 from Wednesday)
672,150 people have been fully immunized (+18,768)
Cases: 440,220 (+955 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 24,073 (+49)
People tested: 2,633,031 (+5,031)
Deaths among cases: 6,021 (+18)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,056 (+7)
Outbreaks: 4,057 (+17)
Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:
As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 53,484 cases (+111 from Wednesday) and 753 deaths (+5). Pueblo County has reported 15,279 cases (+13) and 366 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,314 cases (+13) and 14 deaths (unchanged).