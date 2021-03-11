Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, March 11 evening update

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). This virus was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China. (CDC via AP)

COLORADO — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,131,345 people have been immunized by one dose (+25,110 from Wednesday)

672,150 people have been fully immunized (+18,768)

Cases: 440,220 (+955 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 24,073 (+49)

People tested: 2,633,031 (+5,031)

Deaths among cases: 6,021 (+18)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,056 (+7)

Outbreaks: 4,057 (+17)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Wednesday, El Paso County has reported 53,484 cases (+111 from Wednesday) and 753 deaths (+5). Pueblo County has reported 15,279 cases (+13) and 366 deaths (+1). Teller County has reported 1,314 cases (+13) and 14 deaths (unchanged).