Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 4 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
27,360 cases* (+300 from Wednesday)
4,460 hospitalized (+17)
60 counties (unchanged)
200,912 people tested** (+6,215)
1,512 deaths (+18) among cases, 1,255 deaths (+27) due to COVID-19
294 outbreaks (+2)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
More DATA can be found here.
El Paso County is reporting 1,788 positive cases and 96 deaths.
Pueblo County is reporting 302 positive cases and 18 deaths.