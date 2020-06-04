Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 4 evening update

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

27,360 cases* (+300 from Wednesday)

4,460 hospitalized (+17)

60 counties (unchanged)

200,912 people tested** (+6,215)

1,512 deaths (+18) among cases, 1,255 deaths (+27) due to COVID-19

294 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,788 positive cases and 96 deaths.

Pueblo County is reporting 302 positive cases and 18 deaths.