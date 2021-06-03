Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 3, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,049,545 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,024 from Wednesday)

2,611,234 people have been fully immunized (+12,719)

Cases: 545,002 (+1,421 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 30,454 (+250)

People tested: 3,079,112 (+17,741)

Deaths among cases: 6,603 (+24)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,753 (+12)

Outbreaks: 5,429 (+21)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 70,859 cases (+209 from Wednesday) and 840 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,156 cases (+38) and 402 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,839 cases (+8) and 16 deaths among cases (unchanged).