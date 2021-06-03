Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 3, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,049,545 people have been immunized by one dose (+11,024 from Wednesday)
2,611,234 people have been fully immunized (+12,719)

Cases: 545,002 (+1,421 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 30,454 (+250)
People tested: 3,079,112 (+17,741)
Deaths among cases: 6,603 (+24)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,753 (+12)
Outbreaks: 5,429 (+21)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 70,859 cases (+209 from Wednesday) and 840 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,156 cases (+38) and 402 deaths among cases (+2). Teller County has reported 1,839 cases (+8) and 16 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local