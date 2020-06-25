Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 25 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

31,479 cases* (+324 from Wednesday)

5,386 hospitalized (+11)

61 counties (+1)

299,772 people tested** (+6,488)

1,669 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,475 deaths (+18) due to COVID-19

338 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County has reported 2,220 positive cases (+47) and 121 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 369 positive cases (+1) and 26 deaths (unchanged).