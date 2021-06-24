Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 24, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,198,919 people have been immunized by one dose (+7,344 from Wednesday)

2,882,801 people have been fully immunized (+10,295)

Cases: 555,569 (+592 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 31,431 (+43)

People tested: 3,152,372 (+3,266)

Deaths among cases: 6,765 (+11)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,961 (+5)

Outbreaks: 5,485 (+6)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 72,986 cases (+97 from Wednesday) and 869 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 19,537 cases (+16) and 418 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,914 cases (+5) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).