Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 18 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

29,901 cases* (+228 from Wednesday)

5,308 hospitalized (+14)

60 counties (unchanged)

264,446 people tested** (+4,900)

1,638 deaths (+7) among cases, 1,417 deaths (+15) due to COVID-19

324 outbreaks (+1)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 2,024 positive cases (+23) and 114 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County is reporting 351 positive cases (unchanged) and 23 deaths (unchanged).

“Colorado is the only state in the western region of the country right now that is seeing a steady decline in case counts, but if we are not careful by wearing masks and staying six feet from others when possible, we will lose that status here and nobody wants to see those trendlines go up,” said Governor Jared Polis. “We are just a few steps ahead of this virus, and as soon as we let up our case counts will begin to rise just like some of our neighboring states. I’m proud of how Coloradans are doing, but we have to remain vigilant – wear a mask when leaving the house, wash your hands and stay six feet from others because this pandemic is far from over.”

Gov. Polis today announced that the state is launching a new website that will serve as a one-stop-shop for information about telehealth. The Health at Home Colorado website, available in English and Spanish, is intended to encourage visitors to engage in virtual visits with their provider, through their insurance, or find free resources for accessing virtual care. In addition, the state has also created a toolkit with campaign materials that can be used by community partners to increase the awareness of virtual care. To learn more, visit www.healthathome.colorado.gov.

The Governor praised workers at long-term care facilities for their difficult work to protect our state’s most vulnerable. In particular, the Governor highlighted the Columbine Health Systems, which is the first long-term care facility to experience an outbreak in Colorado and now has zero positive tests and zero residents with symptoms.