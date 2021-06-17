Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 17, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,156,965 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,285 from Wednesday)

2,814,414 people have been fully immunized (+11,867)

Cases: 552,726 (+1,007 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 31,060 (+84)

People tested: 3,130,419 (+7,039)

Deaths among cases: 6,713 (+13)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,886 (+12)

Outbreaks: 5,474 (+8)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 72,486 cases (+118 from Wednesday) and 861 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,425 cases (+29) and 415 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,900 cases (+7) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).