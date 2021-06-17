Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 17, 2021 evening update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Getty Images

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:
3,156,965 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,285 from Wednesday)
2,814,414 people have been fully immunized (+11,867)

Cases: 552,726 (+1,007 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 31,060 (+84)
People tested: 3,130,419 (+7,039)
Deaths among cases: 6,713 (+13)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,886 (+12)
Outbreaks: 5,474 (+8)

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 72,486 cases (+118 from Wednesday) and 861 deaths among cases (+2). Pueblo County has reported 19,425 cases (+29) and 415 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,900 cases (+7) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local