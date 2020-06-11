Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 11 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

28,647 cases* (+148 from Wednesday)

5,057 hospitalized (+22)

60 counties (unchanged)

231,763 people tested** (+4,002)

1,583 deaths (+10) among cases, 1,339 deaths (+11) due to COVID-19

308 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

More DATA can be found here.

El Paso County is reporting 1,907 positive cases (+19) and 100 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County is reporting 326 positive cases (+2) and 20 deaths (+1).