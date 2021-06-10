Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, June 10, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,112,398 people have been immunized by one dose (+9,582 from Wednesday)

2,717,454 people have been fully immunized (+18,939)

Cases: 549,084 (+596 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 30,822 (+75)

People tested: 3,106,571 (+4,200)

Deaths among cases: 6,666 (+15)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,830 (+15)

Outbreaks: 5,460 (+4)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 71,698 cases (+133 from Wednesday) and 851 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,264 cases (+23) and 412 deaths among cases (+1). Teller County has reported 1,872 cases (+3) and 17 deaths among cases (unchanged).