Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 9 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

35,116 cases* (+409 from Wednesday)

5,831 hospitalized (+11)

61 counties (unchanged)

374,161 people tested** (+6,437)

1,706 deaths (+2) among cases, 1,581 deaths (+37) due to COVID-19

387 outbreaks (+3)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 2,804 positive cases (+53) and 110 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 417 positive cases (+1) and 30 deaths (unchanged).

State Health Department Releases Information on Protect-Our-Neighbors Certification

The Colorado Department of Health and Environment released a guide and application form that allows local communities to apply for Protect-Our-Neighbors certification if they meet certain criteria. Criteria that must be met include low viral transmission levels, local public health agency capacity for testing, case investigation, contact tracing and outbreak response, and hospital ability to meet the needs of all patients and to handle the surge in demand for intensive care. The guide to apply for Protect-Our-Neighbor can be found here. Communities that cannot meet certification for criteria for Protect-Our-Neighbor can apply for variances for Safer-at-Home.