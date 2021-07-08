Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 8, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,263,208 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,475 from Wednesday)

2,988,000 people have been fully immunized (+6,680)

Cases: 560,860 (+441 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 32,012 (+81)

People tested: 3,193,409 (+3,328)

Deaths among cases: 6,827 (+3)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,064 (+8)

Outbreaks: 5,521 (+6)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 73,908 cases (+95 from Wednesday) and 883 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,653 cases (+5) and 422 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,928 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).

Governor Polis ends all COVID-19 emergency health orders