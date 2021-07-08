Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 8, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
3,263,208 people have been immunized by one dose (+4,475 from Wednesday)
2,988,000 people have been fully immunized (+6,680)
Cases: 560,860 (+441 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 32,012 (+81)
People tested: 3,193,409 (+3,328)
Deaths among cases: 6,827 (+3)
Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,064 (+8)
Outbreaks: 5,521 (+6)
As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 73,908 cases (+95 from Wednesday) and 883 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,653 cases (+5) and 422 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,928 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).
Governor Polis ends all COVID-19 emergency health orders