Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 30 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
46,204 cases* (+408 from Wednesday)
6,413 hospitalized (+15)
63 counties (unchanged)
523,174 people tested** (+6,672)
1,822 deaths (unchanged) among cases, 1,691 deaths (+3) due to COVID-19
477 outbreaks (+4)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 4,381 positive cases (+54) and 130 deaths (unchanged).
Pueblo County has reported 590 positive cases (+13) and 34 deaths (unchanged).