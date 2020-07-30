Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 30 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

46,204 cases* (+408 from Wednesday)

6,413 hospitalized (+15)

63 counties (unchanged)

523,174 people tested** (+6,672)

1,822 deaths (unchanged) among cases, 1,691 deaths (+3) due to COVID-19

477 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,381 positive cases (+54) and 130 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 590 positive cases (+13) and 34 deaths (unchanged).