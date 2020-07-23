Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

42,314 cases* (+616 from Wednesday)

6,149 hospitalized (+16)

63 counties (unchanged)

467,726 people tested** (+5,451)

594,731 test encounters (NEW)

1,786 deaths (+15) among cases, 1,645 deaths (+2) due to COVID-19

452 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

NEW: Testing encounters

This data is a cumulative total from the positivity graph, which shows the total number of people tested each day. Many people get tested multiple times, and each of those tests is counted in the positivity graph as long as the tests were taken on separate days. If an individual was tested more than once in a given day, they will only be counted once for each day they have been tested.

The Testing Encounters totals are higher than those represented in the People Tested numbers because in the People Tested numbers, individuals only are counted once, regardless of how many times they have been tested.

El Paso County has reported 3,864 positive cases (+78) and 122 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 538 positive cases (+3) and 33 deaths (unchanged).

“Last call” moved to 10 p.m. for Colorado bars and restaurants

Gov. Jared Polis announced Tuesday that “last call” for alcohol at Colorado bars and restaurants move from 2 a.m. to 10 p.m. as part of the effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

The rule is in effect for at least 30 days. It applies to all establishments with a liquor license, including bars, restaurants, and breweries. Polis said these establishments can stay open past 10 p.m., but they cannot serve alcohol past 10 p.m.