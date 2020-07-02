Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 2 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

33,352 cases* (+323 from Wednesday)
5,527 hospitalized (+14)
61 counties (unchanged)
337,391 people tested** (+7,032)
1,701 deaths (+4) among cases, 1,521 deaths (+1) due to COVID-19
362 outbreaks (unchanged)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results. 

El Paso County has reported 2,474 positive cases (+43) and 120 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 393 positive cases (unchanged) and 30 deaths (unchanged).

