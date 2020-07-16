Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 16 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

38,726 cases* (+571 from Wedneasday)

5,966 hospitalized (+16)

62 counties (unchanged)

413,187 people tested** (+8,126)

1,745 deaths (+1) among cases, 1,615 deaths (+14) due to COVID-19

420 outbreaks (+6)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 3,306 positive cases (+90) and 118 deaths (+0).

Pueblo County has reported 469 positive cases (+8) and 32 deaths (unchanged).

Gov. Jared Polis announced a statewide mask requirement for indoor spaces.

The mandate applies to everyone over the age of 10. It takes effect Friday at 12 A.M. There are a few exceptions, including eating, exercising alone, and services where a mask would interfere with the service.

New Law Provides Guaranteed Paid Sick Leave for All Colorado Employees

Governor Jared Polis signed a bill Tuesday that establishes a new law “Healthy Families and Workplaces Act”, which requires employers to provide paid sick leave to employees under various circumstances. All employers in Colorado will provide up to 48 hours of paid sick leave for employees to take for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The law also outlines provisions for paid sick leave accruals and how employees may use the paid accrued sick leave. To view the law click here.