Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, July 1, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

3,237,329 people have been immunized by one dose (+6,239 from Wednesday)

2,952,955 people have been fully immunized (+7,803)

Cases: 558,321 (+530 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 31,727 (+47)

People tested: 3,173,934 (+3,567)

Deaths among cases: 6,798 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 7,024 (+9)

Outbreaks: 5,501 (+5)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 73,451 cases (+83 from Wednesday) and 875 deaths among cases (+1). Pueblo County has reported 19,599 cases (+11) and 418 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,921 cases (unchanged) and 18 deaths among cases (unchanged).