Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, January 7 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 138,607 people immunized by one dose (+11,182 from Wednesday administered Phase 1A and 1B) 5,527 People immunized with two doses

Cases: 352,923 (+3,473 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 19,734 (+31)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,207,688 (+12,377)

Deaths among cases: 5,102 (+52), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,107 (+121)

Outbreaks: 3,156 (+11)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 42,806 cases (+298 from Tuesday) and 606 deaths (+16); Pueblo County has reported 13,569 cases (+28) and 331 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 1,021 cases (+1) and nine deaths (unchanged).