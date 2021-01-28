Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, January 28 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 410,050 people have been immunized by one dose (+16,424 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

109,208 people have been immunized with two doses (+10,907)

Cases: 391,699 (+1,441 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 21,713 (+103)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,375,776 (+7,535)

Deaths among cases: 5,569 (+17), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,892 (+11)

Outbreaks: 3,483 (+9)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 47,327 cases (+87 from Wednesday) and 696 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 14,246 cases (+16) and 356 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,164 cases (+8) and 14 deaths (unchanged).