Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, January 21 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 313,169 people have been immunized by one dose (+ 14,855 from Wednesday administered in Phase 1A and 1B).

61,881 people have been immunized with two doses (+ 7,340 from Wednesday)

Cases: 381,210 (+1,983 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 21,041 (+64)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,325,573 (+9,599)

Deaths among cases: 5,440 (+18), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,708 (+129)

Outbreaks: 3,350 (+16)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 46,330 cases (+186) and 677 deaths (+2); Pueblo County has reported 14,113 cases (+27) and 355 deaths (+3); Teller County has reported 1,129 cases (+3) and 13 deaths (+1).