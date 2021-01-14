Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, January 14 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 223,827 people immunized by one dose (+14,450 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)
46,897 people immunized with two doses (+2,923)

Cases: 369,177 (+2,403 from Wednesday)
Hospitalizations: 20,526 (+94)
Counties: 64 
People tested: 2,270,762 (+8,390)
Deaths among cases: 5,316 (+31), Deaths due to COVID-19: 4,410 (+24)
Outbreaks: 3,273 (+11)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 44,831 cases (unchanged from Wednesday) and 652 deaths (unchanged); Pueblo County has reported 13,894 cases (unchanged) and 336 deaths (unchanged); Teller County has reported 1,074 cases (unchanged) and 11 deaths (unchanged).

