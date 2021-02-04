Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, February 4 evening update

COLORADO– According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 495,151 people have been immunized by one dose (+10,012 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

162,060 people have been immunized with two doses (+12,671)

Cases: 400,851 (+1,584 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 22,176 (+59)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,427,143 (+9,490)

Deaths among cases: 5,677 (+13), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,431 (+41)

Outbreaks: 3,599 (+22)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 48,056 cases and 706 deaths; Pueblo County has reported 14,381 cases and 359 deaths; Teller County has reported 1,187 cases and 14 deaths.