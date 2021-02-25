Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, February 25 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 839,310 people have been immunized by one dose (+15,012 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

423,237 people have been immunized with two doses (+12,130)

Cases: 424,677 (+1,119 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 23,385 (+36)

People tested: 2,558,435 (+7,962)

Deaths among cases: 5,925 (+8)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,860 (+23)

Outbreaks: 3,870 (+16)

As of Sunday, El Paso County has reported 51,543 cases (+154 from Wednesday) and 745 deaths (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 14,945 cases (+38) and 363 deaths (+2). Teller County has reported 1,260 cases (+5) and 14 deaths (unchanged).