Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, February 18 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 748,151 people have been immunized by one dose (+24,209 administered from Wednesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

333,859 people have been immunized with two doses (+12,033)

Cases: 417,415 (+1,241 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 23,047 (+125)

People tested: 2,516,358 (+5,719)

Deaths among cases: 5,864 (+26)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,684 (+28)

Outbreaks: 3,786 (+12)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 50,493 cases (+199 from Wednesday) and 736 deaths (+5). Pueblo County has reported 14,839 cases (+25) and 362 deaths (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,236 cases (+9) and 14 deaths (unchanged).