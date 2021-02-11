Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, February 11 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine: 585,780 people have been immunized by one dose (+28,945 administered from Tuesday in Phase 1A and 1B)

253,482 people have been immunized with two doses (+28,295)

Cases: 409,683 (+2,473 from **Tuesday)

Hospitalizations: 22,655 (+94)

Counties: 64

People tested: 2,478,316 (+16,006)

Deaths among cases: 5,781 (+35), Deaths due to COVID-19: 5,568 (+31)

Outbreaks: 3,716 (+57)

**According to the state, due to a temporary technical issue on Feb. 9 with the Electronic Laboratory Reporting (ELR) system, Wednesday, Feb. 10 COVID-19 data dashboard showed incomplete case counts, the problem has been fixed, and Feb. 11 dashboard includes a complete update.**

Data submitted by hospitals across the state of Colorado contains the following snapshot of information:

As of today, El Paso County has reported 49,427 cases (+346 from **Tuesday) and 725 deaths (+4); Pueblo County has reported 14,461 cases (+9) and 361 deaths (+1); Teller County has reported 1,214 cases (+2) and 14 deaths (unchanged).