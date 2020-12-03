Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, December 3 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 247,209 (+6,037 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 14,579 (+216)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,797,377 (+17,994)

Deaths among cases: 3,320 (+127), Deaths due to COVID-19: 2,716 (+8)

Outbreaks: 2,336 (+26)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 29,420 cases (+1,026 from Wednesday) and 317 deaths (+17); Pueblo County has reported 9,335 cases (+287) and 149 deaths (+9); Teller County has reported 680 cases (+26) and four deaths (unchanged).