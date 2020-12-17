Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, December 17 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 300,414 (+3,698 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 16,704 (+90)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,998,476 (+12,726)

Deaths among cases: 4,226 (+70), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,321 (+91)

Outbreaks: 2,767 (+31)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 36,752 cases (+429 from Wednesday) and 465 deaths (+8); Pueblo County has reported 11,990 cases (+121) and 249 deaths (+8); Teller County has reported 888 cases (+7) and seven deaths (unchanged).