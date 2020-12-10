Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, December 10 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Cases: 276,995 (+4,649 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 15,656 (+136)

Counties: 64

People tested: 1,914,803 (+15,233)

Deaths among cases: 3,759 (+120), Deaths due to COVID-19: 3,005 (+72)

Outbreaks: 2,558 (+32)

As of today, El Paso County has reported 33,618 cases (+599 from Wednesday) and 393 deaths (+16); Pueblo County has reported 10,946 cases (+296) and 204 deaths (+20); Teller County has reported 784 cases (+7) and five deaths (+1).