Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, August 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

49,436 cases* (+448 from Wednesday)

6,572 hospitalized (+36)

63 counties (unchanged)

568,127 people tested** (+6,041)

1,852 deaths (+1) among cases, 1,729 deaths (+12) due to COVID-19

509 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 4,832 positive cases (+78) and 137 deaths (unchanged).

Pueblo County has reported 660 positive cases (+15) and 34 deaths (unchanged).