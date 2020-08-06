Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, August 6 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
49,436 cases* (+448 from Wednesday)
6,572 hospitalized (+36)
63 counties (unchanged)
568,127 people tested** (+6,041)
1,852 deaths (+1) among cases, 1,729 deaths (+12) due to COVID-19
509 outbreaks (+7)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 4,832 positive cases (+78) and 137 deaths (unchanged).
Pueblo County has reported 660 positive cases (+15) and 34 deaths (unchanged).