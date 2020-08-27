Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, August 27 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

56,343 cases* (+349 from Wednesday)

6,928 hospitalized (+25)

63 counties (unchanged)

687,530 people tested** (+5,191)

1,931 deaths among cases (+3), 1,835 deaths due to COVID-19 (unchanged)

594 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,898 positive cases (+49) and 150 deaths (+1).

Pueblo County has reported 841 positive cases (+20) and 34 deaths (unchanged).

Teller County has reported 160 positive cases (+2) and 3 deaths (unchanged).