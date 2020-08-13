Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, August 13 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
52,219 cases* (+463 from Wednesday)
6,700 hospitalized (+15)
63 counties (unchanged)
609,824 people tested** (+7,528)
1,882 deaths (+7) among cases, 1,763 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19
536 outbreaks (+4)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County has reported 5,334 positive cases (+105) and 142 deaths (+2).
Pueblo County has reported 723 positive cases (+12) and 34 deaths (unchanged).