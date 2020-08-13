Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, August 13 evening update

FILE – In this July 23, 2020 file photo, health care workers prepare a COVID-19 test sample before a person self-administered a test at the COVID-19 drive-thru testing center at Miami-Dade County Auditorium in Miami. Racial disparities in the the U.S. coronavirus epidemic extend to children, according to two sobering government reports released Friday, Aug. 7. One of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports looked at hospitalizations of children with COVID-19. Hispanic children were hospitalized at a rate eight times higher than white kids, and Black children were hospitalized at a rate five times higher, it found.(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP)

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

52,219 cases* (+463 from Wednesday)

6,700 hospitalized (+15)

63 counties (unchanged)

609,824 people tested** (+7,528)

1,882 deaths (+7) among cases, 1,763 deaths (+7) due to COVID-19

536 outbreaks (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has reported 5,334 positive cases (+105) and 142 deaths (+2).

Pueblo County has reported 723 positive cases (+12) and 34 deaths (unchanged).