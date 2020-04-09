Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 9 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/9/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/8 and does not reflect cases since then.

6,202 cases* (+547)

1,221 hospitalized (+59)

56 counties (+2)

31,180 people tested** (+1,981)

226 deaths (+33)

54 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+10)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County has 32 deaths reported, Pueblo County has two and Teller County has one.

Salvation Army Responds with Services to Help People During Pandemic

The Salvation Army in Pueblo is offering a variety of services to help the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Salvation Army will be close Friday, April 10 for Good Friday.

Services offered include:

Food distribution via drive-thru only Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to Noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 401 S. Prairie Avenue

Deliveries of food boxes are being made ONLY to seniors who are homebound and do not have anyone to bring them food

Limited rental/mortgage and utility assistance for those who have lost jobs or have hours cut. Verification is required

Hygiene kits available upon request while supplies last

Cleaning kits available upon request while supplies last

For more information or qualification information call 543-3656.

St Mary-Corwin Among Centura Sites Offering Testing for First Responders

St. Mary-Corwin Medical Center is among seven Centura sites that are now offering COVID-19 testing for first responders with symptoms. Testing is available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at 4112 Outlook Blvd. Responder agencies interested in offering this testing to their teams should email at CenturaLovesFirstResponders@centura.org to receive the needed forms to begin the visits. First responders will be required to bring a certain form with them to get the test. For more information on what Centura Health is doing amid the COVID-19 pandemic go to www.centura.org/COVID-19.

Governor Polis Issue Guidance for Upcoming Religious Holidays

Governor Jared Polis discussed today guidelines for Coloradoans to follow related to upcoming religious holidays of different faiths to include Easter, Passover and Ramadan. The Governor is encouraging faith leaders to offer online or drive-in services in order to serve their congregations or safely accommodate worshippers by ensuring a 6-foot distance between them. For more on the Governor’s guidelines click here.

Governor Polis Announces Stay-at-Home Guide for Coloradoans

Governor Jared Polis announced today a new website stayathome.co.colorado.gov that provides resources support and activities for families during the period of the Stay-at-Home order which now goes until April 26. The pages will be regularly updated.

Responsible Use of Parks

The public can still enjoy local parks and trails under the current Stay-at-Home order. Residents are encouraged to stay at home as much as possible, but if you do go out, here are some things to remember:

Practice good personal hygiene before and while visiting parks

Wear face covering

Playgrounds and pavilions are closed to the public

Do not touch share surfaces such as sports equipment

Maintain at least a 6-foot distance from others at all times, this may mean you have to walk or ride bicycles single file on trails

If you are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance, you should leave the area

NO GROUP activities or recreation with people outside of your home. Outdoor sports courts and skate parks remain open but for individual use only

US Forest Service Temporarily Closes Developed Recreation Sites, Sets Fire Restrictions

Officials with the US Forest Service Rocky Mountain Region have issued an order to temporarily close developed recreation sites and is implementing fire restrictions in an effort to protect public health and safety. The orders include national forests and grasslands in Colorado.

The Developed Recreation site order means that campgrounds, day-use picnic areas and other constructed facility amenities including potable water stations, fire rings/grills, picnic tables, restroom facilities and trash can and trash collection services are closed at this time. Parking facilities and trailheads are still open and dispersed camping (camping on national forest or grassland where recreation facilities or services are not provided) is allowed. Individuals camping in dispersed areas, hiking or engaging in activities on the river are asked to follow the following safety guidelines:

Stay close to home to keep other communities safe

Stay 6-feet from others

Avoid crowding in parking lots, trails, scenic overlooks and other areas

Take all CDC precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19

Prepare for limited to no services such as restrooms and collection and prepare to pack out trash and human waste

For more on this order click www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd721649.pdf

The Forest Service has also implemented fire restrictions which prohibit the following:

Igniting, building, maintaining, attending or using a fire, including charcoal grills and barbecues, coal and wood-burning stoves

Smoking except within an enclosed vehicle, trailer or building

Violations of the order can result in fines and possible jail time.

For more on the order click https://www.fs.usda.gov/Internet/FSE_DOCUMENTS/fseprd721651.pdf

Community Supply Collection for Healthcare Workers

The Pueblo County Emergency Operations Center in collaboration with the Department of Public Health and Environment are collecting personal protective equipment for local healthcare providers. Donations can be made Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment, 101 W. 9th Street. All donations must be in original packaging with no broken seals. No homemade masks will be accepted.

Local Mental Health Resources

Health Solutions has added a online resource that addresses community resources, community support, eating well, food assistance and wellness strategies. The site is available at www.health.solutions/localsolutions. Services are also available through Health Solutions at 719-545-2746.