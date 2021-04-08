Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 8, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

1,941,195 people have been immunized by one dose (+31,878 from Wednesday)

1,168,890 people have been fully immunized (+23,851)

Cases: 474,053 (+1,886 from Wednesday)

Hospitalizations: 26,131 (+171)

People tested: 2,774,396 (+7,551)

Deaths among cases: 6,143 (+4)

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,294 (+9)

Outbreaks: 4,435 (+22)

As of Thursday, El Paso County has reported 57,917 cases (unchanged from Wednesday) and 761 deaths among cases (unchanged). Pueblo County has reported 16,093 cases (unchanged) and 366 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,474 cases (unchanged) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).