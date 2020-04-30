Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 30 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

15,284 positive cases* (+526 from Wednesday)

2,697 hospitalized (+76)

56 counties (no change)

72,390 people tested** (+2,941)

777 deaths (+11)

159 outbreaks (+2)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife Campgrounds Closed Until at Least Monday, May 4

The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is extending closure of all campgrounds and camping facilities (including yurts and cabins) through May 4 at all Colorado State Parks and state wildlife areas. The closure can be extended further if needed.

State Launches Safer-at-Home Information Website

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment unveiled a Safer-at-Home website with information that outlines guidance on the public health order released earlier this week. The comprehensive site includes guidance for worksites, employees and the public as they transition from Stay-at-Home to the Safer-at-Home phase. To view the website go to covid19.colorado.gov/safer-at-home

Symptomatic Individuals Encouraged to do Pilot COVID-19 Symptom Tracker Survey

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment launched a short survey designed to track symptoms of COVID-19, even among those who are unable or do not need to get a test. The data collected in the survey cannot replace official case data confirmed in testing, but it may help public health officials track early warning signs that an outbreak could be imminent in a given area or region. The symptom tracker is on the “do you have symptoms?” webpage on the COVID-19 website.