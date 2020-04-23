Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

11,262 positive cases* (+384 from Wednesday)

2,237 hospitalized (+114)

56 counties (no change)

52,324 people tested** (+1,679)

552 deaths (+44)

130 outbreaks (+7)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.

El Paso County reports 55 deaths which is a 6.89% death rate, Pueblo County reports 8 deaths and two deaths in Teller County.

With the state’s Stay-At-Home order set to expire on Sunday and replaced with the Safer-at-Home phase, Governor Jared Polis has outlined what this new phase means in terms of businesses re-opening and limitations on physical distancing.

The goal of the Safer-At-Home phase means:

Vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home unless absolutely necessary;

No group gatherings of more than 10 people

Critical businesses will remain open with strict precautions (social distancing, masks for all employees, more frequent cleanings)

Retail businesses may open for curbside delivery and phased-in public opening with strict precautions

Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed

Elective medical and dental procedures begin with strict precautions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs.

Personal services (salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, personal training) will open with strict precautions

K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction for the 2019-2020 school year

Telecommuting continues for offices. Starting May 4, up to 50% of staff can work in person (with social distancing in place)

The state is not changing requirements for nursing home and other senior care facilities. There will continue to be restrictions on visiting residents.

The Safer-at-Home phase is NOT:

A free-for all

An opportunity to leave the house as much as possible and spread the virus to others

An excuse to not wear a facial covering, or begin giving hugs or handshakes

Going to the mountains to spend the weekend

Conducting unnecessary travel

Having parties or get togethers

Playing in pick up sports games.

Further guidance will be forthcoming on affected industries including retail, offices, elective medical and dental services, child care, education, persona services and real estate.