Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 23 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
11,262 positive cases* (+384 from Wednesday)
2,237 hospitalized (+114)
56 counties (no change)
52,324 people tested** (+1,679)
552 deaths (+44)
130 outbreaks (+7)
*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.
**The total number of people tested may not include all negative results.
El Paso County reports 55 deaths which is a 6.89% death rate, Pueblo County reports 8 deaths and two deaths in Teller County.
With the state’s Stay-At-Home order set to expire on Sunday and replaced with the Safer-at-Home phase, Governor Jared Polis has outlined what this new phase means in terms of businesses re-opening and limitations on physical distancing.
The goal of the Safer-At-Home phase means:
- Vulnerable populations and older adults must stay home unless absolutely necessary;
- No group gatherings of more than 10 people
- Critical businesses will remain open with strict precautions (social distancing, masks for all employees, more frequent cleanings)
- Retail businesses may open for curbside delivery and phased-in public opening with strict precautions
- Nightclubs, gyms and spas will remain closed
- Elective medical and dental procedures begin with strict precautions to ensure adequate personal protective equipment and the ability to meet critical care needs.
- Personal services (salons, tattoo parlors, dog grooming, personal training) will open with strict precautions
- K-12 schools and post-secondary institutions will continue to suspend normal in-person instruction for the 2019-2020 school year
- Telecommuting continues for offices. Starting May 4, up to 50% of staff can work in person (with social distancing in place)
- The state is not changing requirements for nursing home and other senior care facilities. There will continue to be restrictions on visiting residents.
The Safer-at-Home phase is NOT:
- A free-for all
- An opportunity to leave the house as much as possible and spread the virus to others
- An excuse to not wear a facial covering, or begin giving hugs or handshakes
- Going to the mountains to spend the weekend
- Conducting unnecessary travel
- Having parties or get togethers
- Playing in pick up sports games.
Further guidance will be forthcoming on affected industries including retail, offices, elective medical and dental services, child care, education, persona services and real estate.