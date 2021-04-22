Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 22, 2021 evening update

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:
Vaccine:
2,437,908 people have been immunized by one dose (+24,735 from Wednesday)
1,578,223 people have been fully immunized (+40,911)
Cases: 494,521
Hospitalizations: 27,103
People tested: 2,853,410
Deaths among cases: 6,215
Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,362
Outbreaks: 4,721
As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 61,751 cases (+390 from Wednesday) and 781 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 17,135 cases (+157) and 367 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,587 cases (+10) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).