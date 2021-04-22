Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 22, 2021 evening update

A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

COLORADO – According to updated data released on Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Vaccine:

2,437,908 people have been immunized by one dose (+24,735 from Wednesday)

1,578,223 people have been fully immunized (+40,911)

Cases: 494,521

Hospitalizations: 27,103

People tested: 2,853,410

Deaths among cases: 6,215

Deaths due to COVID-19: 6,362

Outbreaks: 4,721

As of Tuesday, El Paso County has reported 61,751 cases (+390 from Wednesday) and 781 deaths among cases (+4). Pueblo County has reported 17,135 cases (+157) and 367 deaths among cases (unchanged). Teller County has reported 1,587 cases (+10) and 14 deaths among cases (unchanged).