Coronavirus in Colorado: Thursday, April 2 evening update

DENVER — According to updated data released Thursday by the state, the current coronavirus case summary reads as follows:

Colorado Case Summary (Updated 4/2/20 at 4:00 p.m.)

Note: This summary only includes data through 4/1 and does not reflect cases since then.

3,728 cases* (+386)

710 hospitalized (+90)

51 counties (+1)

19,788 people tested (+1,143)

97 deaths (+17)

21 outbreaks at residential and non-hospital health care facilities (+4)

*The number of cases includes people who have had a test that indicated they were positive for COVID-19. The number of cases also includes epidemiologically-linked cases — or cases where public health epidemiologists have determined that infection is highly likely because a person exhibited symptoms and had close contact with someone who tested positive. The number of epidemiologically-linked cases represents a very small portion of the reported cases.

El Paso County now reports 16 deaths, including a Sheriff County deputy. Pueblo County has 2 deaths and Teller County has one death, according to health officials.

Pueblo County now has a total of 28 confirmed positive cases among Pueblo County residents. Seven additional positive cases are from individuals residing in other counties (one fro m Alamosa, one from Crowley County, one from Huerfano County, one from Douglas County, one from Fremont County, one from Rio Grande, one from Custer County). There have been 365 tests administered in Pueblo County. There have been 288* negative results with 40 tests results still pending, and two tests unable to be read and determined unsatisfactory.

*(Negative test results reflect only those reported by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and do not include those negatives results from tests administered through private labs).

Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment encourages residents and media to seek out credible, reliable sources of information on COVID-19:

www.puebloemergency.info

Call CO HELP at 1-877-462-2911 or email COHELP@RMPDC.org

or email COHELP@RMPDC.org Pueblo’s COVID-19 Hotline 719-583-4444

All public and media inquiries in Pueblo are answered through the local hotline at Pueblo’s Joint Information Center. Pueblo COVID-19 Hotline is answering questions 8AM – 5PM, Monday – Friday 719-583-4444.